Les Phillips crowned as 2021 Coors Tournament of Champions champion

Phillips wins with total -8
By Paige Sachse
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Les Phillips was the topic of conversation for this years’ Coors Tournament of Champions. An impressive four rounds by him scoring a total gross of 278.

Each round took place in different golf clubs in the Amarillo area. The first round at Amarillo Country Club, second at Tascosa Golf Club, third at Commanche Trail and the final round ending at the nationally recognized, Ross Rogers Golf Course.

Phillips scores: 70-70-69-69: 278 (-8)

His accuracy with clutch putting was the key to him holding the lead the whole weekend. The Borger native wins his first TOC after only qualifying for two years. His closest competitor on the final day was the defending 2019 TOC champions, Andrew Brewer who was sneaking up on him the last couple of holes with three straight birdies, at Ross Rogers, causing a bit of nerves for Phillips. Brewer will become the runner up.

Brewer scores: 76-68-69-68: 281 (-5)

After finishing the final round and sealing the deal on the tournament win, Philips credits it most to the putting game...

“I got really nervous, and then 17, I made that little eight footer up the hill, I’ve done it all week.” Said Phillips. “My putter has been awesome, and then at that point I knew I could make par and win the tournament. I’m very happy, after last year playing in this one time, you definitely want to play again and, to win it is amazing.”

Here are the final scores for the weekend:

2021 coors tournament of champions
2021 coors tournament of champions
2021 coors tournament of champions
