Crews responding to gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Osage is closed between 46th and 58th Street while crews are responding to the leak.

People in the area are asked to use caution.

We will provide updates on this story as they become available.

