Crews responding to gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage

Crews are responding to a gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage.
Crews are responding to a gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage. (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a gas leak in Amarillo near 58th and Osage.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Osage is closed between 46th and 58th Street while crews are responding to the leak.

People in the area are asked to use caution.

We will provide updates on this story as they become available.

Traffic alert: Osage between 46th and 58th street for a gas leak. Please use caution!

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

