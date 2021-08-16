Channing Independent School District gives free school supplies to all enrolled students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Channing Independent School District is having its meet the teachers event today providing free school supplies to each enrolled student.

They serve nearly 160 students in their kindergarten through 12th grade building with 68 percent of their students coming from economically disadvantaged homes and 56 percent of them transferring from outside areas.

Their students come from parts of Dumas, Dalhart, Hartley and other rural areas.

They are also providing free food and haircuts at today’s event with discounted physical exams to help families save money.

“Every student will have their school supplies. Every student will have a new backpack,” said Shantel Harris, teacher at Channing ISD. “We won’t have to worry about students being embarrassed because they didn’t have it or parents having that hardship. It’s completely taken care of for them.”

Their newly founded Parent Teacher Organization board wanted to connect with the students and their families by having this event.

“If they like what they hear about what’s happening about the support and what’s going on at the school and everything, then hopefully we can draw more students to come over,” said Jodi Harris, Channing PTO President.

The number of students Channing has is important because if they fall under 90 students, the Texas Education Agency can stop funding the school.

This can lead to them being shut down being the main activity center in their community.

“We do have to stay at a certain point to even keep our doors open,” said Shantel Harris. “It is very important for us to be able to reach our families all do things like this for them to stay involved with us, to keep them connected with us because we want to keep doing what we’re doing.”

If their doors closed, parents would have to bus their children to other schools miles away which can inconvenience rural families.

“It’s really important for our school to be right here in our community so that those kiddos can have it right there and just have that convenience and have that support right here at home,” said Jodi Harris.

The school district’s goal for this event providing free supplies, backpacks donated from Dumas Carenet and Hand in Hand Dumas, free haircuts, and low cost physical exams to their students is to let families know they are valued by letting their children learn in Channing.

