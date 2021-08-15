Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

A stormy start to the work week...

Monday will see widespread storms... A few of which may be severe
By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday saw pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with light winds.

A storm system from the northwest will be pushing into the region late tonight into the early morning hours of Monday bringing the chance of widespread thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. A few of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds of 60-70mph and hail to quarter size the main threats. Locally heavy rainfall will accompany these storms so our secondary threat will be flooding.

Here is the severe weather outlook for Monday afternoon:

Severe weather outlook for Monday, 16th
Severe weather outlook for Monday, 16th(SPC, KFDA)

Highs will remain slightly below average this work week in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Make sure you stay updated to the forecast this week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews respond to fire at the abandoned BSA hospital in north Amarillo
Damage to La Campana restaurant after car crash early Tuesday morning (Source: KFDA)
Teen dies after crashing car into La Campana restaurant in Amarillo
generic
Pampa man in custody on homicide charge
In Randall and Potter Counties more than 34 thousand people have recovered from COVID-19.
Amarillo health experts recommend COVID-19 patients should be vaccinated
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

Latest News

3 day forecast
Saturday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler
Rain chances continue...
Rain chances continue...
Rain chances continue...
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/13
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/13