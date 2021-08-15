A stormy start to the work week...

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday saw pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with light winds.

A storm system from the northwest will be pushing into the region late tonight into the early morning hours of Monday bringing the chance of widespread thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. A few of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds of 60-70mph and hail to quarter size the main threats. Locally heavy rainfall will accompany these storms so our secondary threat will be flooding.

Here is the severe weather outlook for Monday afternoon:

Severe weather outlook for Monday, 16th (SPC, KFDA)

Highs will remain slightly below average this work week in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Make sure you stay updated to the forecast this week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.