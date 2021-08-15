Viewers Choice Awards
Pampa man in custody on homicide charge

By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died and one man is arrested for an early morning homicide in Pampa.

Pampa police were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Nelson on a shooting around 2:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival officers found one deceased person, 30-year-old Sebastian Capetillo from Pampa.

The suspect, Paul Soria Jr. was at the scene and placed under arrest and taken to the Gray County jail where he is being held on the charge of murder.

An autopsy was ordered and the case is still under investigation by the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

