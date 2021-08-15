Fire crews respond to fire at the abandoned BSA hospital in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday, just before midnight, Amarillo firefighters responded to a structure fire at the old abandoned BSA hospital in north Amarillo on 200 NW 7th.

Fire crews arrived to find fire showing from a second story window.

Firefighters were able to make a quick knockdown of the main body of the fire but had difficulties accessing and navigating through the interior of the structure due to the size and maze like layout.

Crews accessed and cleared all four floors in that area of the building.

The fire was contained to a single room with smoke damage throughout all four floors.

No one was injured but the structure has become a nuisance with squatters inhabiting a large portion of the building.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

