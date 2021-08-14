Viewers Choice Awards
Saturday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs Saturday are going to be in the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and light winds. An isolated shower/storm is possible this afternoon and Sunday afternoon, but nearly everyone will remain dry. We will continue to see cooler than normal high temperatures with lots of sunshine Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Monday is when we see the return of some better storm chances throughout the area (right now at about a 30% chance). We will see a slight warm up next week with more rain and storm chances late week.

Here is a look at what to expect over the next 3 days:

3 day forecast
3 day forecast(KFDA)

