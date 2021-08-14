Phillips and Dodson lead the 27th Coors Tournament of Champions after round two

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After two rounds of the 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions, there’s a two-way tied at 2-under-par by Les Phillips and Stewart Dodson. Phillips, the round one leader, hit four birdies and three bogeys on Friday. Dodson hit four birdies and only one bogey.

“I didn’t hit a driver all day. I didn’t care if i was 20 or 30 yards behind everybody,” said Dodson. “All I wanted to do was get it in the fairway because I knew from there, so for the most part I stuck to my game plan, hit some good shots, hit some good tee balls and made a few putts along the way.”

Andrew Brewer, the defending TOC Champion, was the only player in round two to not hit a bogey.

”I just kind of told myself to keep the nerves a little calm. I think yesterday I got a little too excited, you know being back finally for the TOC again,” said Brewer. “I kind of just calmed down the nerves and just started striking the ball well again.”

Round two tees off on Saturday at 8:50 a.m. at the Comanche Trail Golf Club on the Arrowhead Course, and then on Sunday at the Ross Rogers Golf Club for the final round.

