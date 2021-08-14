Viewers Choice Awards
Countdown to Kickoff: Wellington Skyrockets ready to take off for the 2021-2022 football season

By Paige Sachse
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLINGTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets have been surviving the heat all while preparing for the upcoming football season.

The Wellington Skyrockets are pushing the limits in preparation for the 2021 football season.

“The first week of two-a-days is all about getting your kids in shape and pushing those bodies to the limit, being physically and mentally tough and we are excited to make it through the first week with these guys,” said head coach Greg Proffitt. “Really good attitudes, we really had a lot of fun last week and playing the game that we love.”

Despite losing in the state semifinals last season, the skyrockets will not be thinking of the past but they are taking this season one day at a time.

“I mean, it’s just week by week, we aren’t trying to focus on a state game right now,” said Willy Olvera. “Right now we don’t really have any goal. It’s just to survive this week, keep grinding and the lineman just like me just to help out our skilled guys and get it going.”

“We’re all pretty excited to get back out there and start playing again,” said Nicholas Self.

One thing head coach Proffitt praises of his team is.

“We pride ourselves on being tough and having tough kids, blue collar work ethic. So, we preach that and really push these guys and they show up and step up to the challenge each and every day.” Said Proffitt. “We gotta continue to grind and that’s what we are going to continue to do.”

The Skyrockets are ready and know the expectations of this upcoming season.

“We still have work to do and so do they,” said Olvera.

“We know that all of them are going to be coming after us because we are the team to beat,” said Self.

