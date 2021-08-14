Countdown to Kickoff: Caprock’s veteran roster ready for bounce back season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns have a new mindset this season.

“Really it’s just going to be three things: fast, physical and disciplined,” said Caprock football Head Coach Dan Sherwood.

The Longhorns won the District 2-5A title back in 2018, but since then have only won four total games over the past two seasons.

“It didn’t go very well for us, but we have a lot of talent returning,” said Kobi Hill, Caprock senior wide receiver. “I just feel like we can do much better this season.”

Caprock returns nine players on offense and six on defense.

“It’s made a huge difference. We have a whole bunch of coaches out there on the field in that player position,” said Sherwood. “Anytime you have that it gives you a chance, so the kids are hungry.”

The Longhorns’ spread offense will be led by 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver Kobi Hill and senior quarterback Joziah Balderrama.

“He’s really doing a good job of keeping the foot down,” said Sherwood. “Making sure everybody is paying attention to what they need to be doing and really bringing the intensity to practice.”

Balderrama’s offense gets tested daily by Caprock’s defense, especially the linebackers.

“Our defense is really fast. They play together,” said Balderrama. “They’re real dynamic and their motto is speed.”

Led by a veteran senior class, Caprock is looking to change the culture.

“Our mindset is that we want a state championship, and so we’re working to build on that right now. We’re just working to make history at Caprock,” said Balderrama.

“Caprock is coming different this year man,” said Hill. “Just going to have to come out.”

The Longhorns kickoff their season at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m. against the Hereford Whitefaces.

