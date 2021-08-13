Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Vega Lady Longhorns serve up inaugural volleyball season

Vega is making program history. The Lady Longhorns are setting up their first volleyball season...
Vega is making program history. The Lady Longhorns are setting up their first volleyball season ever.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Vega is making program history. The Lady Longhorns are setting up their first volleyball season ever.

“I actually have too many girls,” said Berklee Norris, Vega volleyball head coach. “So I have a completely full roster for varsity and then I have too many for JV.”

“I like that it was a new sport,” said Kami Drinnon, Vega junior setter. “We’re a small school and we’ve never really had volleyball. We didn’t know how to play.”

There are 15 girls on varsity and only one freshman setter has played volleyball before. After two weeks of practice, senior middle hitter Maci Hartsell is already seeing the benefits.

“Jumping is a big part of my game,” said Hartsell. “My vertical is a big part of my game, and so I already see that improving. It’s making it more fun for volleyball, and I can’t wait to see that correlate to basketball.”

First-year varsity Head Coach Berklee Norris graduated from Amarillo High in 2017, and is excited to take over a program just like her aunt, Ann Dunavin.

“The idea was awesome just because my aunt kind of did the same thing for Amarillo High,” said Norris. “She brought volleyball to Amarillo High, and I mean they took off.”

Now girls in Vega have fall sport options. They can compete in something other than just cross country.

“I think as a kid when you want to be an athlete you want to play everything, and so having something new come to Vega and being able to be a part of something that could be historic and it’s historic already it’s really cool to leave a little mark our senior year,” said Hartsell. “Just have a little extra piece of Vega that we’re going to be remembered for.”

The Lady Longhorns tipoff their inaugural season on Friday, August 13 at 4 p.m. against the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Mustangs.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover on Givens Avenue and Highway 287
Crews respond to scene of rollover on Highway 287
Coronavirus Status Level Red (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves to level red
Police lights.
Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
DPS: Woman dies in shooting at Memphis home
A local trail system is open to the public. Here’s what still needs to be done before it’s...
Trail system in west Amarillo being improved, already open to the public

Latest News

Round one of the 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions ended with Les Phillips, a two-time...
Les Phillips leads the 27th Coors Tournament of Champions by one stroke after round one
Canyon High 2021 graduate Paden Mask signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play...
Canyon’s Paden Mask signs to play golf at Ranger College
VIDEO: 27th Annual Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday, Brewer looks to defend title
The 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions tees off this Thursday, August 12, featuring 11...
27th Annual Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday, Brewer looks to defend title