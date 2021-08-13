Vega Lady Longhorns serve up inaugural volleyball season

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Vega is making program history. The Lady Longhorns are setting up their first volleyball season ever.

“I actually have too many girls,” said Berklee Norris, Vega volleyball head coach. “So I have a completely full roster for varsity and then I have too many for JV.”

“I like that it was a new sport,” said Kami Drinnon, Vega junior setter. “We’re a small school and we’ve never really had volleyball. We didn’t know how to play.”

There are 15 girls on varsity and only one freshman setter has played volleyball before. After two weeks of practice, senior middle hitter Maci Hartsell is already seeing the benefits.

“Jumping is a big part of my game,” said Hartsell. “My vertical is a big part of my game, and so I already see that improving. It’s making it more fun for volleyball, and I can’t wait to see that correlate to basketball.”

First-year varsity Head Coach Berklee Norris graduated from Amarillo High in 2017, and is excited to take over a program just like her aunt, Ann Dunavin.

“The idea was awesome just because my aunt kind of did the same thing for Amarillo High,” said Norris. “She brought volleyball to Amarillo High, and I mean they took off.”

Now girls in Vega have fall sport options. They can compete in something other than just cross country.

“I think as a kid when you want to be an athlete you want to play everything, and so having something new come to Vega and being able to be a part of something that could be historic and it’s historic already it’s really cool to leave a little mark our senior year,” said Hartsell. “Just have a little extra piece of Vega that we’re going to be remembered for.”

The Lady Longhorns tipoff their inaugural season on Friday, August 13 at 4 p.m. against the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Mustangs.

