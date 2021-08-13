Teen dies after crashing car into La Campana restaurant in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 16-year-old has died from their injuries after crashing their car into the La Campana restaurant in Amarillo.

The crash happened on August 3 when police say the teen lost control of their car and crashed into the restaurant.

Police say the driver has now died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the APD Traffic Investigation Unit.

Detectives believe the driver was racing another car southbound on Canyon Drive before exiting, losing control and crashing into the building.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on this incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

