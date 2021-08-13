Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rain chances continue...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have been much cooler today but warm enough to kick off a few thunderstorms in the area. Strong winds and heavy downpours will be the most common threats today although some hail cannot be ruled out. 80s will be the rule for Saturday and Sunday with continued rain chances but we may dry out a little by Sunday. Rain chances look to return to the area for a few days next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Status Level Red (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves to level red
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
DPS: Woman dies in shooting at Memphis home
An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.
Amarillo man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for drug trafficking
Police lights.
Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas
KFDA News at Six
What Amarillo moving to COVID-19 Level Red means to you

Latest News

Rain chances continue...
Rain chances continue...
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/13
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/13
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 8/13
Shelden Web Graphic
Cool & Rainy Weekend!