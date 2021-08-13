Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According...
Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Status Level Red (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves to level red
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
DPS: Woman dies in shooting at Memphis home
An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.
Amarillo man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for drug trafficking
Police lights.
Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas
KFDA News at Six
What Amarillo moving to COVID-19 Level Red means to you

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base locked down until armed man detained
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places