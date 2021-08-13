Les Phillips leads the 27th Coors Tournament of Champions by one stroke after round one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round one of the 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions ended with Les Phillips, a two-time qualifier, leading the 11-man field at -1. Phillips hit two early bogeys on hole one and four, but made up for it with three birdies.

”I putted excellent. I knew early on it was tough. I had two bogeys early and I had to come back. The greens were so fast I knew it was going to be tough,” said Phillips. “End of the day I was leading, so very happy.”

