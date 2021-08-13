Viewers Choice Awards
Les Phillips leads the 27th Coors Tournament of Champions by one stroke after round one

Phillips shot 70 at -1 at the Amarillo Country Club
Round one of the 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions ended with Les Phillips, a two-time...
Round one of the 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions ended with Les Phillips, a two-time qualifier, leading the 11-man field at -1. Phillips hit two early bogeys on hole one and four, but made up for it with three birdies.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round one of the 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions ended with Les Phillips, a two-time qualifier, leading the 11-man field at -1. Phillips hit two early bogeys on hole one and four, but made up for it with three birdies.

”I putted excellent. I knew early on it was tough. I had two bogeys early and I had to come back. The greens were so fast I knew it was going to be tough,” said Phillips. “End of the day I was leading, so very happy.”

Les Phillips leads the 27th Coors Tournament of Champions after round 1. He shot a 70 at -1 at...
Les Phillips leads the 27th Coors Tournament of Champions after round 1. He shot a 70 at -1 at the Amarillo Country Club.(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

