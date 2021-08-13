Heal the City offering back-to-school clinic for kids 12 and over

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal The City is planning to offer a back-to-school clinic to help kids safe.

The immunization clinic will run from August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 609 S. Carolina.

They will offer immunization, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for those 12 and up, backpacks, children books, and food.

Storybridge has a special guest for the kids coming at 11:00 a.m., where Ruckus and TNT Sips will be joining the event at 1:00 p.m.

