Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members

One of the members of our First Alert Weather team is about to reach an important milestone in...
One of the members of our First Alert Weather team is about to reach an important milestone in his career.
By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the members of our First Alert Weather team is about to reach an important milestone in his career.

Shelden Breshears, brings a ray of sunshine to our morning audience as he delivers the latest weather news to start the day. Shelden’s official title, however, is about to change.

“I’m in the home stretch right now. I’m actually just about a week out, so I’m reviewing all of the final topics. I have one big final test that I’m going to be taking sometime next week, and once I do that, I pass and make the grade I’m supposed to, and then after that, then I officially become a meteorologist after that,” said Shelden.

Shelden is a native of our region and grew up with a strong interest in weather. For those who know him best, the title of meteorologist is a natural.

“Definitely not a surprise. As a little kid, you know three or four years old, he loved to watch the old tornado VCR tapes we had. Kevin had lots of those, so he watched those continuously like most kids watched cartoons, and then when he started school, they would take him to the library to get books, and there were never enough books in his age range about weather to satisfy hi. So, they would have to bring him new books. I always said he would be in the public eye in some form or fashion, but I don’t know if this was exactly what I envisioned,” said Rheanel, Shelden’s mom.

“Weather’s always been a big passion of mine, but when it came to like going to college and everything like that, I wasn’t really sure which like I still had a passion for weather, stormchasing, everything like that. I just didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do with it,” said Shelden.

Although he has always been passionate about weather, it was his college years that spurred him on toward pursuing Meteorology as a career.

“I took Doppler Dave’s meteorology class at WT. I got my foot in the door at NewsChannel 10, and then I took your broadcast meteorology class, and that’s where I kind of figured out you know, I’ve got a knack for this TV thing. It’s something that’s kind of fun and then it’s kind of a snowball effect from there and here we are,” said Shelden.

Shelden got a great start at West Texas A&M and was one of my top meteorology students. To become a meteorologist, however, required some additional hard work.

“I graduated from WT, got my degree in broadcast and electronic media in 2018 from WT, and then I started at Mississippi State back in the fall of 2018. So, got started with that program. It’s a certification, and while I was doing that, working here at channel 10 as well, then got an opening on the early show and I was able to slide into that role. So I’ve been forcaster all up to this point, so hopefully here pretty soon it will be meteorologist on the early show,” said Shelden.

In the very near future, Shelden’s goal of being an official meteorologist on our First Alert Storm team will be reached.

