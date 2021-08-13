Cool & Rainy Weekend!

After widespread showers and storms yesterday, we’ll see some showers linger into the morning hours today, with another round possible later this afternoon and evening! Also, as a result, we’ll see cloudy skies with much cooler temperatures than what we have been used to. For your Friday, temperatures in the west will be down in the 70s, 80s for the central region, and 90s off to the east and southeast! Rain chances might take a break for Sunday, but could return Monday, and through the middle parts of next week.