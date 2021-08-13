Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon’s Paden Mask signs to play golf at Ranger College

Mask helped the Eagles finish third in UIL State 4A
Canyon High 2021 graduate Paden Mask signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play...
Canyon High 2021 graduate Paden Mask signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play golf for Ranger College on a full ride scholarship. Mask was surrounded by family and friends at the Canyon Country Club.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon High 2021 graduate Paden Mask signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play golf for Ranger College on a full ride scholarship. Mask was surrounded by family and friends at the Canyon Country Club.

Mask finished his senior season at Canyon with a third place team and fifth place individual finish at the UIL State 4A tournament. He also helped the Eagles bring home the District 4-4A championship title.

The Ranger College commit is excited to continue playing golf, and is thankful for the guidance he received at Canyon.

”I’m definitely going to miss my teammates. They all supported me so much throughout my entire high school career,” said Mask. “I couldn’t have done anything without them. Coach Guy came in my junior year, and he completely changed the team. He had a new perspective and a new motive. He just helped us all get to the better.”

Mask leaves for Ranger College on Tuesday, August 17.

