BSA Hospice presenting over $11,000 check to March Of Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Hospice is presenting March Of Dimes with a check for over $11,000.

BSA employees have raised funds for over 20 years to support the mission of March Of Dimes, which works to reduce raising rates of preterm birth, maternity morality and morbidity.

The money will support mothers and babies in our community.

The check presentation happens this afternoon in front of BSA Hospice entrance on Wallace Boulevard.

