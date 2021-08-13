Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

BSA Hospice presenting over $11,000 check to March Of Dimes

BSA HOSPICE OF THE SOUTHWEST EXPANDS COVID GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
BSA HOSPICE OF THE SOUTHWEST EXPANDS COVID GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Hospice is presenting March Of Dimes with a check for over $11,000.

BSA employees have raised funds for over 20 years to support the mission of March Of Dimes, which works to reduce raising rates of preterm birth, maternity morality and morbidity.

The money will support mothers and babies in our community.

The check presentation happens this afternoon in front of BSA Hospice entrance on Wallace Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Status Level Red (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves to level red
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
DPS: Woman dies in shooting at Memphis home
An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.
Amarillo man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for drug trafficking
Police lights.
Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas
KFDA News at Six
What Amarillo moving to COVID-19 Level Red means to you

Latest News

Heal the City
Heal the City offering back-to-school clinic for kids 12 and over
The South Plains SPCA was able to help remove 40 dogs from a residence between Lubbock and...
40 dogs removed from Lubbock home, South Plains SPCA asking for fosters
Damage to La Campana restaurant after car crash early Tuesday morning (Source: KFDA)
Teen dies after crashing car into La Campana restaurant in Amarillo
Amarillo police have made arrests in a drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old with...
Amarillo police make arrests in drive-by shooting that left 16-year-old hospitalized