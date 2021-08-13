Amarillo’s Sister-Bear Foundation to award second grant, helping enhance man’s power chair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s Sister-Bear Foundation will award a second grant.

In 2018 Julie Granger’s daughter was in a tragic car accident.

“She was injured with paralysis so she’s paraplegic,” said Granger.

Realizing the lack of resources for rehab and treatment, she decided to found the Sister-Bear Foundation, a volunteer-run organization working to bring adaptive fitness and wellness resources to our area.

“That’s the ultimate goal of this organization to bring the much needed neurological health and wellness resources right here,” said Granger.

This year, the nonprofit started a grant program and next week, they will be awarding a second one to help enhance a local man’s power chair.

“We can help provide those resources that insurance won’t pay for,” said Granger. “Because in his situation, that’s the problem. He was able to get the chair, but he was not able to get some of the things paid for that he needed in the chair.”

The grants can cover the cost of therapy, equipment or even fuel.

The foundation’s ultimate goal is to have a facility with specialized equipment, similar to the one that helped Granger’s daughter, Kathryn become entirely independent.

“She’s going to college, she’s got a job, she’s got a promotion, she lives by herself, she’s raising a puppy, you name it,” said Charlia Pence, board member at Sister-Bear Foundation. “There is nothing that can stop Kathryn, but what if, she hadn’t had resources like that and after she got out, she got put in a chair and that was it?”

Both Granger and Pence say this is passion.

Sister-Bear Foundation helps people who are recovering from strokes, brain injuries, or Parkinson’s.

The nonprofit is getting ready for their largest fundraiser of the year, the 3rd annual Sporting Clays and Action Event.

That same day those who can’t assist to the fundraiser, can still help by participating in a mobile Silent and Live Auction.

If you would like to be a volunteer or donate, call (806) 282-5620.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.