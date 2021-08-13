Amarillo police make arrests in drive-by shooting that left 16-year-old hospitalized

Viewers Choice Awards
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have made arrests in a drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:18 a.m. on August 11, officers were called to a drive-by shooting at the 2400 block of North Oak Street.

Police arrived to find a 16-year-old who was shot in the neck. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, detectives found evidence that the house and the victim were not the intended target of the shooting.

The 16-year-old was shot while in his bedroom playing a video game.

Using information from witnesses and video, officers and detectives identified several people involved in the incident.

Police arrested 17-year-old Eric Segovia and 17-year-old Mekhi Johnson on August 12 in connection with the shooting.

Both Segovia and Johnson were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

The Amarillo Police Department says they would like to thank witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and talking with investigators.

In the recent weeks, Amarillo police say there have been multiple incidents involving guns. So far this year, there have been 19 homicides in Amarillo.

In all 19 of the homicides, a firearm has been used.

Police ask that anyone who hears gunshots call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

