Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

AISD provides updates on back-to-school rules for COVID-19

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an email to parents today, Amarillo Independent School District announces that virtual learning is no longer an option.

The school district says that teachers were stretched too thin last year, and they will only be offering in-person learning to get students back on track.

AISD also says that after today’s announcement from the hospitals, they are highly requesting students mask up, even though they can not enforce the masks.

Kids who ride the bus to school will have to wear masks on the bus, as the school buses are federally funded.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover on Givens Avenue and Highway 287
Crews respond to scene of rollover on Highway 287
Coronavirus Status Level Red (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves to level red
Police lights.
Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
DPS: Woman dies in shooting at Memphis home
An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.
Amarillo man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for drug trafficking

Latest News

One of the members of our First Alert Weather team is about to reach an important milestone in...
Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
Rain chances continue...
Rain chances continue...
KFDA News at Six
What Amarillo moving to COVID-19 Level Red means to you
An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.
Amarillo man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for drug trafficking