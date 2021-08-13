AISD provides updates on back-to-school rules for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an email to parents today, Amarillo Independent School District announces that virtual learning is no longer an option.

The school district says that teachers were stretched too thin last year, and they will only be offering in-person learning to get students back on track.

AISD also says that after today’s announcement from the hospitals, they are highly requesting students mask up, even though they can not enforce the masks.

Kids who ride the bus to school will have to wear masks on the bus, as the school buses are federally funded.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.