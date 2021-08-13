4th Annual Garden Walk to include live music, reflection stations for the grieving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will hold their 4th Annual Garden Walk on Sunday.

The walk takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at The Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

The event is held to offer comfort to those grieving in a relaxing atmosphere.

Live music, reflection stations and refreshments will be offered during the walk.

