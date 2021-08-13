Viewers Choice Awards
4th Annual Garden Walk to include live music, reflection stations for the grieving

4th Annual Garden Walk
4th Annual Garden Walk(BSA Hospice of the Southwest)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will hold their 4th Annual Garden Walk on Sunday.

The walk takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at The Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

The event is held to offer comfort to those grieving in a relaxing atmosphere.

Live music, reflection stations and refreshments will be offered during the walk.

Join Us for the Garden Walk 2021!

We are excited to be hosting our Annual Garden Walk again this year! It will be on August 15th from 6:30 to 8 pm at The Amarillo Botanical Gardens. We hope you'll take the time to enjoy the healing power of nature and a quiet and peaceful walk through the garden. There will be live music, reflection stations, and beauty galore! We hope to see you there. #BSAHospice #HospiceAmarillo #HospiceCare

Posted by BSA Hospice of The Southwest on Friday, August 6, 2021

