40 dogs removed from Lubbock home, South Plains SPCA asking for fosters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 40 dogs have been removed from a home after the South Plains SPCA was notified of an animal “hoarding situation” between Lubbock and Idalou.

The resident had recently been issued an eviction notice and was out of the house when the non-profit became aware of the situation.

Kim Moyers, organization president, said 10 puppies and 21 adult dogs were sent to a rescue Friday morning. 13 are still pending shelter.

According to a Facebook post, the homeowner tried reaching out to several Lubbock agencies, including Lubbock Animal Services, but did not receive assistance.

The South Plains SPCA has a week to get all of the remaining animals off of the premises. Moyers encourages anyone interested in fostering one of these dogs to email adoptions.spspca@gmail.com.

“For any rescue to work we have to have fosters,” Moyers said.

For those who’d like to help, but can’t foster, the non-profit is hosting an adoption event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone is welcome drop off donations at its facility located at 8901 US-87 building 119.

