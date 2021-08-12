Viewers Choice Awards
What Amarillo moving to COVID-19 Level Red means to you

KFDA News at Six
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Public Health Director Casie Stoughton announced today that the current number of COVID-19 cases in the area pushes Amarillo to level red.

This number has been reached with over 50 percent of ventilators being used in the city, 80 percent of all hospital beds taken, and being over the 79 cases per day limit, having 211 cases just today.

Governor Abbott passed his executive order in May preventing local governments from declaring mandates, but City Mayor Ginger Nelson is making recommendations with some help.

“Our local government is going to partner with our local medical community and educate and ask our local citizens to do what we can, as quickly as we possibly can, to change the situation of our hospitals,” said Nelson.

The City is recommending strict social distancing, using face masks, avoiding social gatherings and non essential travel.

The City analyzes the number of COVID-19 cases every two weeks to see where our status is, but some businesses like United Supermarket are making a change.

They released a statement recommending masks for all guests in counties of elevated cases regardless of vaccination status.

“Per CDC guidance, The United Family is recommending masks or facial coverings for all guests regardless of vaccination status in counties with elevated COVID-19 infection rates. All United Family team members will again be required to wear masks or facial coverings regardless of vaccination status in counties with elevated COVID-19 infection rates. As COVID-19 infection rates change, The United Family will reevaluate policies on a county-by-county basis. The company will also comply with any local, state or federal mandates.”

Other businesses can enforce their own rules at their discretion.

