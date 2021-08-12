Viewers Choice Awards
Region 16 announces 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year

Region 16 2021 Teachers of the Year (Source: Region 16)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2021.

This year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Jose Perez from Pampa ISD.

Jose Perez, Region 16 Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2021 (Source: Region 16)
The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Kimberly Irwin from Gruver ISD.

Kimberly Irwin, Region 16 Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2021 (Source: Region 16)
They will represent Region 16 at the state Teacher-Of-The-Year ceremony in October.

The program aims to honor excellence in classroom education and provide a forum to showcase outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, their colleagues and the communities they serve.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

