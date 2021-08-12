Region 16 announces 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2021.
This year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Jose Perez from Pampa ISD.
The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Kimberly Irwin from Gruver ISD.
They will represent Region 16 at the state Teacher-Of-The-Year ceremony in October.
The program aims to honor excellence in classroom education and provide a forum to showcase outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, their colleagues and the communities they serve.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.