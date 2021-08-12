Viewers Choice Awards
Randall County officials search for man wanted on multiple bond violations

Avery Kai Martinez
Avery Kai Martinez(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for violating bond two or more times within a year.

Officials said 20-year-old Avery Kai Martinez is wanted for violation bond/protective order.

Martinez is described as six-feet-tall, weighs 215 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Avery Martinez - 8/12/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, August 12, 2021

