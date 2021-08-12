Randall County officials search for man wanted on multiple bond violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for violating bond two or more times within a year.

Officials said 20-year-old Avery Kai Martinez is wanted for violation bond/protective order.

Martinez is described as six-feet-tall, weighs 215 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Avery Martinez - 8/12/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.