Randall County officials search for man wanted on multiple bond violations
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for violating bond two or more times within a year.
Officials said 20-year-old Avery Kai Martinez is wanted for violation bond/protective order.
Martinez is described as six-feet-tall, weighs 215 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
