Rain chances continue...

We have been a few degrees cooler today but warm enough to kick off a few thunderstorms in the area. Strong winds and heavy downpours will be the most common threats today although some hail cannot be ruled out. 80s will be the rule for Friday and Saturday with continued rain chances but we may dry out a little by Sunday. Rain chances look to return to the area for most of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.