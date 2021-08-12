Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - The Memphis police have posted a warning for citizens to stay clear of two “heavy police presence” locations in Memphis.
Police are advising residents there to avoid two areas of town where there is what they are calling a “heavy police presence”.
Witnesses near one of those scenes describes what appears to be a standoff involving local law enforcement.
Police have not confirmed what the police action involves.
More information will be given once available.
