Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - The Memphis police have posted a warning for citizens to stay clear of two “heavy police presence” locations in Memphis.

Police are advising residents there to avoid two areas of town where there is what they are calling a “heavy police presence”.

Witnesses near one of those scenes describes what appears to be a standoff involving local law enforcement.

Police have not confirmed what the police action involves.

More information will be given once available.

ATTENTION MEMPHIS CITIZENS: As most are aware, there is heavy police presence at two locations in town. It is very... Posted by Memphis Police Department on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.