Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Memphis police warns citizens to stay clear of ‘heavy police presence’ areas

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - The Memphis police have posted a warning for citizens to stay clear of two “heavy police presence” locations in Memphis.

Police are advising residents there to avoid two areas of town where there is what they are calling a “heavy police presence”.

Witnesses near one of those scenes describes what appears to be a standoff involving local law enforcement.

Police have not confirmed what the police action involves.

More information will be given once available.

ATTENTION MEMPHIS CITIZENS: As most are aware, there is heavy police presence at two locations in town. It is very...

Posted by Memphis Police Department on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover on Givens Avenue and Highway 287
Crews respond to scene of rollover on Highway 287
Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check
Katlyn Smith, charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing (Source: Randall County...
17-year-old accused of drowning cat in Randall County
Kaleb Thorneberg missing
Amarillo police: Missing 8-year-old boy reunited with family
A local trail system is open to the public. Here’s what still needs to be done before it’s...
Trail system in west Amarillo being improved, already open to the public

Latest News

Amarillo College invites school districts to digital-record sharing platform for easier enrollment
A new digital record-sharing platform coming to the Panhandle will allow students to share...
Amarillo College invites school districts to new digital-record sharing platform for easier enrollment
Compared to previous surges, health experts say this is the most children they are seeing...
Amarillo health experts are seeing more children being hospitalized due to COVID-19
Cooler with rain chances...
Cooler with rain chances...