DPS: Woman dies in shooting at Memphis home

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say a woman died after being shot at a home in Memphis yesterday.

The woman was identified as 45-year-old Shawn Freeman, of Memphis, according to DPS.

Officials said the incident began when 68-year-old Jerry Clements went to a home with a firearm to confront his wife and an alleged boyfriend.

Upon his arrival at the home, officials said he was denied entry at the door and fired his shotgun several times at the back door.

Freeman, his wife’s daughter, was struck by gunfire and killed inside the home.

Clements left the scene and returned to his home, where he barricaded himself.

DPS Texas Rangers were able to negotiate his arrest later that evening without incident.

Clements was booked into the Childress County Jail on a murder charge, according to DPS.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

