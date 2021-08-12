Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Cooler with rain chances...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat has been stubborn across the area with a lot more low to mid 90s and close to 100 to the north but temps for all of us will start to come down. Highs on Thursday will be a few degrees lower and like Wednesday there will be scattered showers and storms in the area. 80s will be the rule for Friday and Saturday with continued rain chances but we may dry out a little by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover on Givens Avenue and Highway 287
Crews respond to scene of rollover on Highway 287
Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check
Katlyn Smith, charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing (Source: Randall County...
17-year-old accused of drowning cat in Randall County
Kaleb Thorneberg missing
Amarillo police: Missing 8-year-old boy reunited with family
A local trail system is open to the public. Here’s what still needs to be done before it’s...
Trail system in west Amarillo being improved, already open to the public

Latest News

Cooler with rain chances...
Cooler with rain chances...
News and weather on-demand
Improving Trends In The Forecast
Shelden Web Graphic
Watching for Rain
Temperatures look to continue to cool as we head into our Wednesday today.
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 8/11