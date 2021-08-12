Viewers Choice Awards
Coffee Memorial Blood Center offering free A1C Tests to donors

Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is offering free A1C testing.

The testing is offered to all blood donors helps determine if someone is at risk of diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than three million Americans are diabetic.

“Regular blood sugar screenings are critical to monitoring risk and treating this serious Chronic illness” according to the CEO of the the blood center.

They plan to continue this offer through October.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

