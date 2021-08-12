Viewers Choice Awards
Betting on Better Rain Chances

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After limited showers in the west on Wednesday, chances are looking better, and bit more widespread for our Thursday. Temperature wise, things will be cooler as well, with highs down around normal, so close to 92 degrees with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph yet again. Rain chances will begin to kick into gear this afternoon, and last into the overnight hours, with the central to southwestern portions of the area seeing the best chances of soaking rains, with light thunderstorms.

