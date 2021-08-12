Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Museum of Art opening new photo exhibition this weekend


The Amarillo Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition this weekend.(Amarillo Museum of Art)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago


The “Texas Photographic Society’s 34th Annual Members Only Show” will be on display from August 14 through October 10.

It will be installed in the gallery on the museum’s third floor and will feature 50 expressive images from selected photographers.

The museum is located of South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

