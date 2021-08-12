Amarillo Museum of Art opening new photo exhibition this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition this weekend.

The “Texas Photographic Society’s 34th Annual Members Only Show” will be on display from August 14 through October 10.

It will be installed in the gallery on the museum’s third floor and will feature 50 expressive images from selected photographers.

The museum is located of South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

