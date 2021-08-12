Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for drug trafficking

An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.
An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.((Source: KAUZ))
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man will spend more than 35 years in prison for gun and drug related crimes.

In April, a federal jury convicted 52-year-old Jeffrey Rene Lopez on two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes and one count of felon in possession of firearms. Today, a judge sentenced him to 35 years and five months in federal prison.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence Lopez was dealing meth out of two homes in Amarillo.

In October of 2020, law enforcement recorded an informant calling Lopez to schedule a meth buy. When the informant went to pick up the drugs, they asked Lopez to get more drugs from another location.

Lopez then retrieved more meth from another house and handed it off to the informant.

A month later, DEA agents stopped Lopez on I-40 near Amarillo and found meth hidden inside the spare tire in the trunk of his car.

When they searched the two homes, they found a total of nine guns.

In an interview, Lopez confessed to having the guns and drugs.

“This defendant smuggled drugs across state lines to distribute to Texans struggling with addiction, using firearms in furtherance of his crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “Amarillo is safer today because he is behind bars. And I expect he will spend his decades in prison regretting his choices.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

