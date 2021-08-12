Amarillo College invites students to their new digital-record sharing platform for easier enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is inviting all Region 16 school districts to participate in a new digital record-sharing platform that will make it easier for students to apply to and enroll in colleges and universities.

The app allows students to store and share documents virtually that are required for college admissions like vaccinations, proof of residency, reference letters from teachers, awards and honors, essays they’ve written, college applications, as well as official high school and college transcripts.

“It allows those students to literally share that credential with an app where they can say at a moment’s notice that they want to release that record to anybody that they choose,” said Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment management at Amarillo College.

If all area school districts decide to participate, it will give more than 23,000 high school students in the Panhandle this tool to help further their education.

“High school or college transcripts are really hard for students to get in a timely manner and there’s a cost to doing that, and it has to have a seal and a stamp and you have to mail it; but this a virtual space that is trusted by school districts and colleges and employers and all of the entities involved, so that they can share these documents virtually and save a lot of time,” said Karla Weatherly, P16 specialist for Region 16 Education Service Center.

Amarillo College will cover all costs for the first two years during their partnership with the record-sharing platform, GreenLight Credentials.

“We decided that, wouldn’t it be really cool if we could create kind of a data ecosystem here in the Region 16 service area so that all the students in the area can share records back and forth. So, we were able to leverage some of the funding we got from the Federal Government related to COVID and get on board with these people at Greenlight in a way so that we can offer this to all of our area school districts and our partners in higher education institutions,” said Austin.

Everything is in place to begin immediately, but first, Amarillo College and GreenLight Credentials will present and invite school districts to participate at the end of this month.

