27th Annual Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday, Brewer looks to defend title

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 27th Annual Coors Tournament of Champions tees off this Thursday, August 12, featuring 11 veteran golfers including the 2019 defending champion Andrew Brewer.

All of the qualifiers attended Wednesday night’s dinner at Reed Beverage, Inc. on the eve of the four-day tournament. Previous champions advancing this year are Brewer, Luke Kane, Kyle Kelting and Casey Weiss. Only four golfers in tournament history have won back-to-back titles, including Weiss.

Brewer is looking to defend his title in the prestigious field of athletes and is prepared for the challenge of all four of the club’s courses.

”It definitely adds some difficulty especially for me because I’m not a member at either one of the country clubs, so the first two days I’m really just trying to stay in the mix. Hopefully at my home golf courses, which is Comanche and Ross, just light it up like I did last year,” said Brewer. “I mean they’re just local legends. These guys have been here for a long time. Some of them have been here for the very first Tournament of Champions, and just to be able to play alongside them and hear some of the stories they have, it’s unbelievable.”

Competition starts on Thursday at the Amarillo Country Club at 8:30 a.m., then tees off Friday at the Tascosa Golf Club, followed by Comanche Trail and ending at Ross Rogers. Fans can also attend the shootout at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Ross Rogers Golf Complex, which features a hole-in-one challenge worth up to $240,000. That is shared at $80,000 each to the player, Ryan Palmer Foundation charity and a gallery member.

