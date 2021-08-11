Viewers Choice Awards
West Texas A&M University returns back to in-person performances

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students and faculty at West Texas A&M are ready to have their performances back open to the public this fall.

The students overcame many challenges during COVID-19 to show their work and still perform.

“We we’re allowed the same tools anymore,” said Rosa Strydom, West Texas A&M student. “We weren’t allowed to use the same areas anymore, so everything had to be divided and sectioned off from each person. There was less materials to use.”

By working virtually, the students learned how to be focused and flexible, but the in-person experience is what professionals at West Texas A&M say the students need to continue growing as artists.

“Painting has to be seen by your eyes to really see how the paint is being layered and things like this, so doing it remotely was a difficult chore,” said Dr. Jon Revett, West Texas A&M art program director. “I definitely saw mistakes I could have fixed when they actually bring the work to me I couldn’t see on camera.”

With the return of in-person shows, students are looking forward to connecting with their audiences hearing their feedback and constructive criticism.

“I think is where we get the most valid feedback,” said Ixchel Houseal, West Texas A&M graduate student. “I think that is where people feel comfortable participating the most because online people just sit there and stare and you can’t have that in a critique.”

For the return of these performances the professors just ask for public support.

“We hope that the audiences of Amarillo and Canyon will come back and rejoin us and reconnect with us and our students,” said Dr. Stephen Crandall, West Texas A&M department head of art, theater, and dance. “We think everyone here is ready for that and we hope they are too.”

Their performances will start at the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

