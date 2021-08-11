West Texas A&M football positions to watch: linebackers and running backs, open scrimmage this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Buffs are back at football fall camp, and this week is all about fundamentals before throwing on the pads.

“It’s going to be good. I’m excited,” said Nick Gerber, West Texas A&M junior quarterback. “That’s what fall camp is for the competition, so there’s going to be a lot of it. I’m excited to see how it unfolds these next three weeks.”

West Texas A&M enters the season tabbed third in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll under fifth-year Head Coach Hunter Hughes.

“A lot of guys going out there to prove what they can do and show what they can do and hopefully during the season we’ll turn it up,” said Eric Collins, West Texas A&M graduate student outside linebacker.

On defense, the linebackers are the strongest group returning.

“We got a lot of length,” said Hughes. “Guys that have gained weight the right way coming into the summer.”

“I feel like at the linebackers we’ve got guys like J.T. who was sitting behind Hayden and he was playing and traveling with us,” said Collins. “Then, we have C.T. who’s been playing for a long time and then myself.”

The running backs will carry the offense early, led by Khalil Harris, Jarrod Compton and Brandon Blair.

“They’re all good backs,” said Gerber. “They’ve all been doing it for a while, so they all know what to expect. I look forward to them because I think that’s our strongest spot on the offense right now.”

Veteran quarterback Nick Gerber will lean on his backs and experienced linemen while building chemistry with the new receivers.

“When he holds others accountable they see that,” said Hughes. “He’s not a big ra-ra guy, he’s a leader by example. I think that’s the best leader you can have.”

The Buffs kickoff the season at home on Saturday, September 2 against Texas College at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be a fun season,” said Gerber. “We have seven home games, so come out and cheer us on.”

“We got a lot of starters coming back and then we have a lot of new pieces that add on to what we already have, so I think that’s going to really help us and set us apart,” said Collins.

The Buffs are holding an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m. in Buffalo Stadium. It’s open to the public, so fans are welcome to attend.

