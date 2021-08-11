Watching for Rain

Temperatures look to continue to cool as we head into our Wednesday today. We’ll see highs down in the lower 90s, with partly cloudy skies during the day with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will return yet again this afternoon, going into this evening, but much like yesterday, coverage is likely to limited as storms will be scattered. Coverage could be a bit better across the next couple of days, as temperatures look to continue to drop.