Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Watching for Rain

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures look to continue to cool as we head into our Wednesday today. We’ll see highs down in the lower 90s, with partly cloudy skies during the day with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will return yet again this afternoon, going into this evening, but much like yesterday, coverage is likely to limited as storms will be scattered. Coverage could be a bit better across the next couple of days, as temperatures look to continue to drop.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check
Katlyn Smith, charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing (Source: Randall County...
17-year-old accused of drowning cat in Randall County
Kaleb Thorneberg missing
Amarillo police: Missing 8-year-old boy reunited with family
Rollover on Givens Avenue and Highway 287
Crews respond to scene of rollover on Highway 287
Police lights by night
Man shot near south Polk Street

Latest News

Temperatures look to continue to cool as we head into our Wednesday today.
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 8/11
Tracking cooler temperatures...
Tracking cooler temperatures...
Tracking cooler temperatures...
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Decreasing Heat, Increasing Rain Potential