Volleyball is back, Bushland and Randall serve up shutouts

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Volleyball is back in Texas UIL, and the defending state champion Bushland Falcons looked to pick up right where they left off despite graduating two big hitters. The Lady Falcons topped Canyon in three sets, starting their season (1-0). Randall hosted Dumas, and the Lady Raiders swept the Demonettes in three sets.

Bushland - Canyon 25-17, 25-20 and 25-14

Dumas - Randall 25-21, 25-16 and 25-15

Hereford - Coronado 3-0

Pampa - Tulia 3-0

Memphis - Quanah 3-0

