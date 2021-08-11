Viewers Choice Awards
Tracking cooler temperatures...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
We had another hot day with mid to upper 90s and a few 100s but temps will gradually start to drop each day by a few degrees. We may see one or two isolated storms late this afternoon and evening with better chances for rain for Wednesday. More highs in the 80s will start to appear across the area by the end of the week with continued rain chances that will last into the weekend.

