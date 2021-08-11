Viewers Choice Awards
Texas DFPS: Genital mutilation through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services now says that genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse.

This comes as a response to Governor Greg Abbott who previously directed DFPS to issue a determination on this matter last week.

In the letter, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters says that genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse because it may cause a genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child.

The letter reads, “Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse. This surgical procedure physically alters a child’s genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children’s bodies.”

When medically necessary, DFPS says the surgical procedure may not constitute child abuse. The surgery may be warranted for conditions including a child whose body parts have been affected by illness or trauma; who is born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development, such as the presence of both ovarian and testicular tissue’ or who does not have the normal sex chromosome structure for male or female as determined through genetic testing.

Certain professionals who have cause to believe a child has been or may be abused must report that to DFPS within 48-hours after first suspecting the abuse.

Failure to report abuse is considered a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine or both.

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

