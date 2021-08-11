Hereford Senior Center helps seniors get familiar with technology through new program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seniors, Pat Meiwes and Leona Schilling describe the period during COVID-19 lockdown as “bad”.

“I was actually by myself most of the time,” said Meiwes.

“It was very difficult because my family couldn’t come see me,” said Schilling.

They were not the only ones feeling isolated.

After noticing some of their seniors declining, Hereford Senior Center (HSC) decided to come up with a program to better equip their members in case of forced isolation.

“We saw the younger generation was able to use Facetime, Zoom to communicate with the outside world,” said Christine Miller, activities coordinator at Hereford Senior Citizens Association.

With the help of a grant, they will be launching a free iPad for Beginners Class.

Starting September 2021, every Tuesday and Thursday. Participants will learn how to navigate Facebook, Facebook Messenger and online safety and internet etiquette. (KFDA)

Participants will learn how to download apps, use Facebook, FaceTime, online safety and more.

“I went to the iPhone, the newest one and it got so much more on it that I’m not using and I’m paying for it, so I might as well learn how to do it,” said Meiwes.

“I’m anxious to get connected with my family,” said Schilling.

HSC will be providing the iPads, which some have been harder to find due to the chip shortage.

Registrations for the four-week classes will have a limit of 10 students per class.

“If there’s forced isolation, whether it’ll be for COVID-19, illness or whatever, snow storm,” said Lyn Rayburn, executive director at Hereford Senior Citizens Association. “They’re not going to be completely isolated again with nothing but the TV to keep them company.”

HSC says it will help seniors who decide to get their own iPads. No only will they help them set it up but also get internet connection, if needed.

If you would like to register as a student or volunteer call (806) 364-5681.

