Gruver ISD board of trustees named Regional Honor Board

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver ISD board of trustees is set to be honored at the upcoming Texas Education Convention.

The event, held by the Texas Association of School Administrators, will be held in Dallas this September from the 24 to the 26.

The Honor Boards Award is for school boards that excel in creating student centered schools and preparing future ready students.

“The Gruver ISD Board of Trustees is simply dedicated to excellence in education in our area. This amazing board was chosen because of their vigorous focus on what is best for the students and teachers in Gruver ISD. We’re very confident they will represent Region 16 well at the next level,” said Ray Cogburn, Region 16 ESC executive director.

