AFD to instruct homeowners on protecting against wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department will be instructing homeowners on how to protect their properties from wildfires this month.

The AFD Wildland Team will hold two sessions, starting with a session from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14.

The session will include techniques that can be used at home to protect from the threat of wildfire.

A second session will be held 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.

Training will take place near SW 9th Avenue and Qual Creek drive on a 9th Street Project property.

