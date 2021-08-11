Viewers Choice Awards
AFD to instruct homeowners on protecting against wildfires

Amarillo Fire Department Station 9 (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department will be instructing homeowners on how to protect their properties from wildfires this month.

The AFD Wildland Team will hold two sessions, starting with a session from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14.

The session will include techniques that can be used at home to protect from the threat of wildfire.

A second session will be held 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.

Training will take place near SW 9th Avenue and Qual Creek drive on a 9th Street Project property.

The AFD Wildland Team will be conducting two sessions in August to show you techniques to implement at your home to help...

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

