Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.(KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource)
By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the U.S.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

Copyright 2021 KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check
Kaleb Thorneberg missing
Amarillo police: Missing 8-year-old boy reunited with family
Katlyn Smith, charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing (Source: Randall County...
17-year-old accused of drowning cat in Randall County
Police lights by night
Man shot near south Polk Street
Asphalt Cowboys is a German reality-documentary television show about truck drivers and...
Famous German T.V. show makes a stop at The Big Texan Steak Ranch

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Dallas tornado effects on flights at Rick Husband Intl. Airport (Source: KFDA)
Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Pheonix from Amarillo
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
Kaylee won a $20,000 college scholarship from the Vax Nevada Days program.
13-year-old wins $20K scholarship in vaccination lottery
Amarillo Fire Department Station 9 (Source: KFDA)
AFD to instruct homeowners on protecting against wildfires