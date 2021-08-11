Amarillo police and agencies share way to educate community and children’s awareness of sex offenders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department joined the U.S. Marshals Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security to conduct their annual sex offender compliance check.

Police say, we have 653 registered sex offenders in Amarillo.

Out of the 653, there was a total of total of 19 arrests for failure to comply with registration requirement, which is a felony.

In addition to those arrests, there were 18 reports on non-felony chargers, four offenders who absconded and 10 others are said to of been deceased, however APD is waiting to confirm those with a death certificate.

“It’s important for us to make sure they are complying with the rules of them being a sex offender, so we do this at least once a year to make sure all the one’s in our community are following what their rules are on the compliance for being a registered sex offender,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information officer.

APD said they hold this large compliance check annually, however monitoring sex offenders is a year-long job for them and they make multiple arrests and reports throughout the year.

They explained this check is important, however the community needs to focus on those offenders who have not been caught and charged.

APD and Family Support Services of Amarillo said five percent of sex offenses are done by strangers and a large number of sexual offenders are people known to the family or to the child.

“While you may be concerned about how many sexual offenders live in your neighborhood, we need to be learning and understanding sex offenses because the people that will offend your children are people that you know and people that you trust,” said Kathy Tortoreo, Family Support Services, director of crisis services.

They said offenders are often seen in the church, sporting or school environments because that is where the children are.

APD said it is important to be educating the community, specifically parents about things happening in their homes and in programs they take their children to.

“Too many times we talk about stranger danger, and kids should be more aware and kids should report and kids should do this and kids should do that, but we are putting way too much pressure on children,” said Burr.

APD, Family Support Services and other agencies recently held a training focusing on developing a way to educate the community on sex offenders.

They plan to hold training to the public in the future to inform the community on how to be educated.

Family Support Services said if you have questions about educating yourself or your child on this topic, to contact them.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.