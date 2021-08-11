Viewers Choice Awards
Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Pheonix from Amarillo

Dallas tornado effects on flights at Rick Husband Intl. Airport (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Allegiant is offering a new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway in Arizona out of Rick Husband Airport.

The route begins November 18, with a one-way fare as low as $39.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

