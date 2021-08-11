Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Pheonix from Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Allegiant is offering a new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway in Arizona out of Rick Husband Airport.

The route begins November 18, with a one-way fare as low as $39.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

